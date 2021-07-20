WLOX Careers
On and off rain today

By Taylor Graham
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
It’s a gray and damp Tuesday. On and off showers and storms are expected today, and any heavy rain could lead to localized flooding. If we see enough peeks of sun, we’ll warm up into the mid 80s.

We’ll keep the chance for on and off showers and storms late tonight through Wednesday morning. It’ll stay warm and humid with lows in the mid 70s. We’ll have another high chance for showers and storms on Wednesday. Some storms may produce heavy rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Hit or miss showers and storms are expected Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s.

For now, the weekend is looking drier and hotter. Pop-up storms are possible, but the coverage of rain is looking lower. It’ll be very warm and humid with highs near 90.

The tropics remain quiet in the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico.

