Ocean Springs restaurant announces closure

Chef Scott’s Restaurant & Sushi Bar announced it would close indefinitely by August 1.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A beloved restaurant is closing its doors next month.

Chef Scott’s Restaurant & Sushi Bar announced it would close indefinitely by August 1. In a Facebook post, Scott Khong said they were closing due to circumstances out of his control.

About three weeks ago, Khong discovered his 12-year-old son, Collin, had leukemia. The restaurant was closed without notice during this time.

Posted by Chefs Scott on Monday, July 19, 2021

A friend of the chef created a GoFundMe account for the family. According to the GoFundMe page, over 140 people have signed up and donated over $11 thousand. The fundraiser’s goal is to raise $25 thousand.

Khong also said that he is selling all of the restaurant’s art sometime in August to pay for his son’s medical expenses. The date of the art fundraiser will be updated.

To learn more or to donate please visit https://gf.me/v/c/3c2/help-collin-in-his-battle-against-leukemia.

