More showers & thunderstorms today
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
More showers & thunderstorms today. The threat of flooding rainfall has increased. Some of us are waking up to downpours. Plan on possibly wet roads for your morning drive. There could be some breaks in the rain by this afternoon. We could see a less rainy pattern later this week as atmospheric moisture decreases over our region thanks to a shift in the upper pattern. This would mean lower rain chances and higher afternoon temperatures by late-week into the weekend.