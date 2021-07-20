Major traffic disruptions expected around Seabee base starting next week.

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Those who travel to the Seabee base should expect delays starting next week.

Starting Monday, July 26th, The Naval Construction Battalion Center’s Pass Road Gate will be closed for approximately six weeks for maintenance purposes.

Motorists accessing the base will be required to use the 28th Street Gate as the new 24/7 gate beginning Monday. Normal Broad Avenue Gate hours will remain in effect.

Housing and Pass & ID located at the Pass Road Gate area will still be accessible during this time for services.

The NCBC security team will work to prevent backups from disrupting traffic on 28th Street, but motorists should plan for delays or adjust their route.

For any questions or comments, please contact the NCBC Public Affairs Officer via email at brian.lamar@navy.mil or call 831-241-1339.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.