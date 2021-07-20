Boney not reinstated as Biloxi fire chief after city council vote

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi City Council has voted 4-3 not to reinstate Joe Boney as the fire chief.

Boney had previously announced he had plans to retire from the position by the end of this year after rumblings came out of City Hall around the future of Boney’s job with the city and the fire department.

Boney, who has served as fire chief for the last eight years, submitted his letter of intent to the mayor on July 6 before addressing the city council with his decision, saying he would stay on to ensure a smooth transition.

The city council passed all other appointments for city department heads unanimously.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.