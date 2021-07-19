WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Southerners rejoice: ‘Y’all’ among 300 new words added to Dictionary.com

This Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2014 photo shows the word "culture" in the Merriam-Webster's Collegiate...
This Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2014 photo shows the word "culture" in the Merriam-Webster's Collegiate Dictionary, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)(Richard Drew | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Over 300 new words and definitions have been added to Dictionary.com during its most recent round of updates.

Words that have been popularized by the coronavirus pandemic, advances in technology, racial reckoning across the U.S., and some pop-culture slang, like yeet, zaddy, and trap house.

“The latest update to our dictionary continues to mirror the world around us,” said John Kelly, Dictionary.com’s managing editor. “It’s a complicated and challenging society we live in, and language changes to help us grapple with it.”

“Y’all” has been added as its own entry, separate from “you-all.” The word has been recognized by Dictionary.com as one that now communicates an informal tone more than it does regional identity and one that has become popular among younger demographics for its inclusivity.

“Y’all has new popularity among former you guys users, who now appreciate the lack of gender associations with y’all,” according to the Dictionary.com post.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waveland Police Officer Katie Cash had just graduated from the police academy on July 16.
‘It’s a very sad day in Waveland’: Off-duty Waveland officer dies in car wreck on Highway 603
Former first lady of Mississippi, passes away
First Street and Davis Avenue are now open back after being closed due to a chlorine leak at...
Intersection back open after being closed due to Chlorine leak in Wiggins
According to D’Iberville Police Chief Wayne Payne, the crash happened on I-110 south of I-10.
Nine injured in four-vehicle crash in D’Iberville
Immigration awareness sparked in Nacogdoches as DACA heads to Supreme Court
DACA court decision has Mississippi recipients worried

Latest News

Canada will open its borders, first to Americans, beginning Aug. 9.
Canada to let vaccinated US citizens enter country on Aug. 9
Opahs live in the open ocean. They can grow to over 6 feet and weigh over 600 pounds.
Massive 100 lb. tropical fish found along Oregon coast
President Biden touts the economy as bipartisan infrastructure deal on life support.
Bipartisan infrastructure deal on life support
Evacuations have been ordered for the Tamarack Fire burning in Alpine County, Calif., near...
Largest fire grows, force evacuation of wildlife station
This undated photo released by lawyer Shelby Sullivan-Bennis on Dec. 11, 2017 shows his client...
In step to shut Guantanamo, Biden transfers Moroccan home