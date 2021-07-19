Showers and storms likely today

We’ve started out with some sunshine today, but scattered showers and storms are likely this afternoon and evening. Some storms will produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Any additional heavy rainfall could lead to flooding. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

More showers and storms are likely late tonight into Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the mid 70s. Scattered showers and storms will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday. Before we see any rain, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Hit or miss showers and storms are expected on Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s.

The tropics remain quiet in the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico.

