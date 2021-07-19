WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Showers and storms likely today

By Taylor Graham
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ve started out with some sunshine today, but scattered showers and storms are likely this afternoon and evening. Some storms will produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Any additional heavy rainfall could lead to flooding. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

More showers and storms are likely late tonight into Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the mid 70s. Scattered showers and storms will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday. Before we see any rain, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Hit or miss showers and storms are expected on Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s.

The tropics remain quiet in the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waveland Police Officer Katie Cash had just graduated from the police academy on July 16.
‘It’s a very sad day in Waveland’: Off-duty Waveland officer dies in car wreck on Highway 603
Former first lady of Mississippi, passes away
First Street and Davis Avenue are now open back after being closed due to a chlorine leak at...
Intersection back open after being closed due to Chlorine leak in Wiggins
According to D’Iberville Police Chief Wayne Payne, the crash happened on I-110 south of I-10.
Nine injured in four-vehicle crash in D’Iberville
Immigration awareness sparked in Nacogdoches as DACA heads to Supreme Court
DACA court decision has Mississippi recipients worried

Latest News

Showers and storms likely today and tomorrow
Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Turning rainier & stormier later today. Flooding rainfall can’t be ruled out.
Starting off with sunshine. Turning rainier and stormier by this evening. Click and watch the...
Wesley's Monday First Alert Weather Forecast
Thunderstorms likely on Monday. The rainiest and stormiest weather may occur especially during...
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast