WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

One-stop-shop event for parents to get vital school records begins Monday

By Ashley Garner
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As the summer break winds down for many children, Mississippi’s State Department of Health is making it easier for parents to get back to school forms to complete school registration.

The special two-week event will allow parents to get a copy of their child’s Form 121 (shot record) if the child is up-to-date on immunization requirements, as well as their birth certificate, at the same time and same place.

MSDH is trying to accommodate busy parents gearing up for the new school year.

Birth certificates will be available the same day for $17; each additional certified copy is $6.

Immunizations are available at county health departments by appointment.

The event begins July 19 - August 2 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waveland Police Officer Katie Cash had just graduated from the police academy on July 16.
‘It’s a very sad day in Waveland’: Off-duty Waveland officer dies in car wreck on Highway 603
Former first lady of Mississippi, passes away
First Street and Davis Avenue are now open back after being closed due to a chlorine leak at...
Intersection back open after being closed due to Chlorine leak in Wiggins
According to D’Iberville Police Chief Wayne Payne, the crash happened on I-110 south of I-10.
Nine injured in four-vehicle crash in D’Iberville
Immigration awareness sparked in Nacogdoches as DACA heads to Supreme Court
DACA court decision has Mississippi recipients worried

Latest News

A Hancock County sheriff’s deputy involved in a fatal shooting has been cleared of any...
Grand jury clears Hancock County deputy in September shooting
Showers and storms likely today and tomorrow
Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast
‘4th wave is here,’ warns State Health Officer as COVID cases, hospitalizations skyrocket
As of July 15, there were 312 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of...
2,326 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths reported in Mississippi since Friday