One-stop-shop event for parents to get vital school records begins Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As the summer break winds down for many children, Mississippi’s State Department of Health is making it easier for parents to get back to school forms to complete school registration.

The special two-week event will allow parents to get a copy of their child’s Form 121 (shot record) if the child is up-to-date on immunization requirements, as well as their birth certificate, at the same time and same place.

MSDH is trying to accommodate busy parents gearing up for the new school year.

Birth certificates will be available the same day for $17; each additional certified copy is $6.

Immunizations are available at county health departments by appointment.

The event begins July 19 - August 2 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily.

