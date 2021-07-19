Memorial announces five additional COVID-19 vaccination clinic locations

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Are you still looking to get vaccinated?

The Memorial Hospital at Gulfport just announced five new vaccination clinic locations. This brings the total number of Memorial clinics to 14 in four counties where the COVID-19 vaccine is available.

Citizens 12 years and older may receive the vaccination at the following new locations:

Family Practice – Ocean Springs (3434 Bienville Boulevard Ocean Springs)

Monday through Friday 8 am – 6 pm and Saturday 8 am – 12 pm

(228) 575-2180

Internal Medicine – Drinkwater (300 Drinkwater Road Bay St. Louis)

Monday through Friday 8 am – 4:30 pm

(228) 575-2929

Family Medicine Clinic – Three Rivers (9454 Three Rivers Road, Suite D Gulfport)

Monday through Thursday 8 am – 5 pm and Friday 8 am – 12 pm

(228) 575-2660

Internal Medicine – Pascagoula (4603 Hospital Road Pascagoula)

Monday through Friday 8 am – 5 pm

(228) 822-6041

The Children’s Clinic (20091 Pineville Road Long Beach)

Monday through Friday 8 am – 5 pm

(228) 868-3684

The following locations were already listed:

Family Medicine at Cedar Lake (1756 Popp’s Ferry Road)

Monday – Friday 8 am - 6 pm and Saturday 9 am - 3 pm

(228) 865-3200

Family Medicine Orange Grove Acadian Plaza (12261 Highway 49N, Suite 11)

Monday – Friday 8 am - 4:30 pm and Saturday 9 am - 3 pm

(228) 867-5185

Magnolia Grove Healthcare Walk-In Clinic (4333 15th Street, Suite B, Gulfport)

Monday – Friday 8 am - 8 pm Saturday and Sunday 10 am – 5 pm

(228) 822-6065

Gautier Walk-In Clinic (6510 Highway 90)

Monday – Friday 8 am - 5 pm

(228) 822–6148

Diamondhead Walk-In Clinic (4300 Leisure Time Drive)

Monday – Friday 8 am - 6 pm and Saturday 9 am - 3 pm

(228) 822-6006

Beatline Medical & Walk-In (5120 Beatline Road, Suite B, Long Beach)

Monday – Friday 7:30 am - 7:30 pm and Saturday 9 am - 3 pm

(228) 575-2118

Orange Grove Medical Specialties (15286 Community Road Gulfport)

Monday – Thursday 8 am - 5 pm and Friday 8 am - 12 pm

(228) 822-6022

Family Practice Escatawpa (8006 Highway 613 Moss Point)

Monday – Friday 8 am - 5 pm

(228) 475-1166

Stone County Medical Center (1440 E Central Ave Wiggins)

Monday – Friday 8 am - 5 pm

(601) 928-6700

To schedule an appointment, call the clinic directly or the Memorial COVID-19 Hotline at (228) 867-5000. Adults must accompany citizens 17 years or younger.

