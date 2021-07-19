MDOT continuing COVID-19 vaccination transportation across Miss.

WLOX Careers
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation is continuing its statewide initiative of assisting local residents to schedule free rides to local COVID-19 vaccination sites.

MDOT’s purpose for the rides is to link people that face transportation challenges, such as disabled or low-income individuals, veterans and the elderly, with available transportation providers.

The initiative is being conducted through six networks of regional community transportation providers across the state.

By calling MDOT’s toll-free line, 1-866-813-3616, residents will be offered information and referrals for transportation to vaccination sites by connecting callers to a designated regional call center.

“My wife and I have taken both of our vaccine shots without any complications. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they are able,” said Commissioner Willie Simmons, Central Transportation District. “While the vaccine is not 100 percent full proof against the virus, it will likely keep those that get it from having to go to the hospital, or funeral home.”

When calling the toll-free number, the caller will be able to select their scheduled vaccination site from a menu of six options; Delta Area, Golden Triangle Area, Northeast Area, Central Area, Southern Area and Southwest Area.

The menu will also have an information option for questions and referrals through MDOT’s Public Transit Division.

The caller will then be connected to the designated call center for the ride to be scheduled within 24-48 hours. Efforts will be made to confirm scheduled trips by the next business day for evening and weekend calls.

“If not having transportation is stopping you from being vaccinated, the solution is at your fingertips,” said Simmons. “Please utilize these resources that will help keep you, your family and fellow Mississippians safe.”

To reach MDOT’s Public Transit Division, call (601) 359-7800.

