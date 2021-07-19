WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

HSSM teams with Shaggy’s Restaurant to find homes for strays

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Space is tight at the Humane Society of South Mississippi.

To help solve that issue, the organization partnered with Shaggy’s Restaurant to host a pet adoption tour at different locations along the coast. They were stationed from 11 am - 2 pm at the Gulfport location on Saturday and in Biloxi on Sunday.

Posted by Shaggy's Harbor Bar & Grill on Saturday, July 17, 2021

The organization brought eight dogs at Biloxi’s Shaggy’s Restaurant in hopes that people adopt.

Society workers say the shelter is over capacity and is housing 450 pets. They say more stray animals come in during the summertime. Last year, the shelter reached a no-kill status of 96 percent.

This week is also National Adoption Week. Those who are interested can reach the HSSM at (228) 863-3354.

Posted by Humane Society of South Mississippi on Monday, July 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waveland Police Officer Katie Cash had just graduated from the police academy on July 16.
‘It’s a very sad day in Waveland’: Off-duty Waveland officer dies in car wreck on Highway 603
Former first lady of Mississippi, passes away
First Street and Davis Avenue are now open back after being closed due to a chlorine leak at...
Intersection back open after being closed due to Chlorine leak in Wiggins
According to D’Iberville Police Chief Wayne Payne, the crash happened on I-110 south of I-10.
Nine injured in four-vehicle crash in D’Iberville
Immigration awareness sparked in Nacogdoches as DACA heads to Supreme Court
DACA court decision has Mississippi recipients worried

Latest News

Organizations like the American Red Cross are constantly expressing the need for blood...
Red Cross blood shortage continues nationwide, donors needed
Purvis resident Misty Gipson checks out clothing for her children at Aeropostale in Gulfport...
Early back-to-school shopping in full force on Gulf Coast
Organizations like the American Red Cross are constantly expressing the need for blood...
Red Cross blood shortage continues nationwide, donors needed
MDOT’s purpose for the rides is to link people that face transportation challenges, such as...
MDOT continuing COVID-19 vaccination transportation across Miss.