HSSM teams with Shaggy’s Restaurant to find homes for strays

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Space is tight at the Humane Society of South Mississippi.

To help solve that issue, the organization partnered with Shaggy’s Restaurant to host a pet adoption tour at different locations along the coast. They were stationed from 11 am - 2 pm at the Gulfport location on Saturday and in Biloxi on Sunday.

The organization brought eight dogs at Biloxi’s Shaggy’s Restaurant in hopes that people adopt.

Society workers say the shelter is over capacity and is housing 450 pets. They say more stray animals come in during the summertime. Last year, the shelter reached a no-kill status of 96 percent.

This week is also National Adoption Week. Those who are interested can reach the HSSM at (228) 863-3354.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.