High rain chances. Flooding rainfall can’t be ruled out.

A slow-moving front approaches our region from the northwest. This will bring us higher rain chances. Expect numerous showers and thunderstorms at times today, tonight, and tomorrow. Flooding rainfall can’t be ruled out at any point during the first half of this week; projected rainfall totals are one to three inches or more through Wednesday’s end. The tropics remain nice and quiet with no activity in the Gulf, Caribbean, or Atlantic. No new systems are expected to develop this week. There are zero tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region this week. Hurricane season will reach its annual peak in September.