Grand jury clears Hancock County deputy in September shooting

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Hancock County sheriff’s deputy involved in a fatal shooting has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

A partial grand jury at the Circuit Court of Hancock County found no criminal conduct on behalf of the Sheriff’s Department in the shooting of Raymond Keith Miller.

Miller was shot and killed by a deputy on September 13, 2020.

After consideration of all the facts and circumstances leading up to the shooting, the partial grand jury found that the shooting was justified and no action was warranted. That report was submitted on July 8, 2021.

