WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Fourth wave of COVID-19 causing ‘dangerous trend’

As the number of COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant continues to rise, Mississippi’s...
As the number of COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant continues to rise, Mississippi’s vaccination numbers stay steady or go down. That’s been the case all over the state and here in South Mississippi.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As the number of COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant continues to rise, Mississippi’s vaccination numbers stay steady or go down. That’s been the case all over the state and here in South Mississippi.

At the Singing River Health System clinic on Cedar Lake Road, they say they’ve had more and more people come in either needing to get tested for COVID-19 or coming in with those symptoms.

“We are seeing an increase in COVID cases, and we are seeing a decrease in vaccinations. That’s a dangerous trend,” said Dr. Tana Cooper. “Those who aren’t vaccinated need to seriously consider getting vaccinated.”

Cooper also said to talk to your doctor if you have COVID-19 questions or need more information on vaccines.

“Please don’t go to the internet as a source,” Cooper added. “We need to continue to take precautions by wearing masks, washing our hands and social distancing. I think the summertime has gotten people together and that’s why we’re seeing such a spike.”

She said the best ways to combat the virus are the same now as they were when the pandemic began: social distancing, wearing a mask and washing your hands.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waveland Police Officer Katie Cash had just graduated from the police academy on July 16.
‘It’s a very sad day in Waveland’: Off-duty Waveland officer dies in car wreck on Highway 603
Former first lady of Mississippi, passes away
First Street and Davis Avenue are now open back after being closed due to a chlorine leak at...
Intersection back open after being closed due to Chlorine leak in Wiggins
According to D’Iberville Police Chief Wayne Payne, the crash happened on I-110 south of I-10.
Nine injured in four-vehicle crash in D’Iberville
Immigration awareness sparked in Nacogdoches as DACA heads to Supreme Court
DACA court decision has Mississippi recipients worried

Latest News

Dr. Rachael Morris, second from right, associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology and a...
UMMC experts debunk misinformation about COVID-19 vaccine and pregnancy
‘4th wave is here,’ warns State Health Officer as COVID cases, hospitalizations skyrocket
As of July 15, there were 312 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of...
2,326 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths reported in Mississippi since Friday
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,326 new cases of COVID-19 and three new...
2,326 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths reported in Mississippi over the weekend