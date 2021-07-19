Fourth wave of COVID-19 causing ‘dangerous trend’

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As the number of COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant continues to rise, Mississippi’s vaccination numbers stay steady or go down. That’s been the case all over the state and here in South Mississippi.

At the Singing River Health System clinic on Cedar Lake Road, they say they’ve had more and more people come in either needing to get tested for COVID-19 or coming in with those symptoms.

“We are seeing an increase in COVID cases, and we are seeing a decrease in vaccinations. That’s a dangerous trend,” said Dr. Tana Cooper. “Those who aren’t vaccinated need to seriously consider getting vaccinated.”

Cooper also said to talk to your doctor if you have COVID-19 questions or need more information on vaccines.

“Please don’t go to the internet as a source,” Cooper added. “We need to continue to take precautions by wearing masks, washing our hands and social distancing. I think the summertime has gotten people together and that’s why we’re seeing such a spike.”

She said the best ways to combat the virus are the same now as they were when the pandemic began: social distancing, wearing a mask and washing your hands.

