Former Biloxi standout Trey Shaffer transferring to LSU for final year

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Biloxi standout and 2017 Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year Trey Shaffer announced earlier this week he’ll be transferring to LSU for his final year.

He’s spent the last four seasons with Southeastern Louisiana where he put up his best numbers in the 2020 season with a 1.23 ERA over 22 innings.

Shaffer is no stranger to LSU or new head coach Jay Johnson, his first career start was against the Tigers in Baton Rouge and earlier last season he started against Jay Johnson’s Arizona team.

It’s a dream program for Shaffer and he’s already got a an idea of where coach Johnson wants to take him...

”He has a plan for everything. I got to meet with him going over there when LSU first gave me the call I met with him in the office and we talked a little about me. He talked a little bit about what he did prepping for me when I faced him at Arizona when he was the coach over there. He had some ideas on what he wanted to fix with me, so we talked a little bit about that,” said Shaffer. “To even bring that up and I’m not even committed to LSU at the time, it was just a meeting. He already knew what he wanted to do with me. I was like ‘Alright, this guy knows what he’s doing.’”

Shaffer says he’s excited to get to work and help LSU make another run at Omaha.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.