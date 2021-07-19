WLOX Careers
Early back-to-school shopping in full force on Gulf Coast

Purvis resident Misty Gipson checks out clothing for her children at Aeropostale in Gulfport...
Purvis resident Misty Gipson checks out clothing for her children at Aeropostale in Gulfport Sunday afternoon. Like Gulfport, her school district, Lamar County, starts classes early because of a year-round school schedule.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Premium Outlets in Gulfport has been crammed for the last week with early back-to-school customers.

It comes as no shock to Aeropostale assistant manager Melissa Cuevas, but it has nothing to do with Gulfport’s early start because of its new year-round schedule.

“Well, when it comes down to the tax free weekend coming up, people like to avoid that weekend,” she said. “So, they try to come the weekend before. So, we expected it.”

But despite that, Cuevas is also expecting big crowds later this month.

“Tax free weekend will be just as crazy,” she said.

Like Gulfport, the Lamar County School District begins its first foray into year-round school. Classes start next week.

It’s not that big of a deal to Misty Gipson.

“Just about the same as every year,” she said. “Just had to do it a little early.”

But it also gives her an excuse to miss the crunch time down the road.

“I hate to shop when it’s so crowded,” Gipson said. “And, actually, this is our first day, and hopefully we can get all our shopping done. I try to avoid tax free anyway, because it’s just too busy. I’d rather just pay it.”

It’s a consistent theme that resonates with Monica Cyrus, whose children are in the Gautier School District. They start in early August, but it’s never too early to get the buying done.

“We came for the tax holiday last time and there were lines going all through the store, all the way around, like a snake,” Cyrus said. “And all the sizes were gone. So, we said, let’s just beat the rush.”

The sales tax holiday is July 30-31.

It applies to clothing, footwear, and school supplies with sales prices of less than $100 per article.

