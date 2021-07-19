WLOX Careers
Chlorine leak shuts down intersection in Wiggins

First Street and Davis Avenue are closed due to a chlorine leak at the City Barn.
First Street and Davis Avenue are closed due to a chlorine leak at the City Barn. (Source: Gray News Media)(KLTV Staff)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities in Wiggins are working on a chlorine leak that caused an intersection to close Sunday morning and continuing into the night.

First Street and Davis Avenue are closed due to a chlorine leak at the City Barn. Wiggins Police Chief Jeff Thomas says the area has been closed most of the afternoon for everyone’s safety, and it still remains an issue.

According to Fire Chief Jody Hatten, they’re still working on the leak as they wait for equipment from Baton Rouge. However, they’re expecting it to be contained within the next hour.

Magnolia Drive was closed this morning but officials say the street might be closed again if the leak isn’t contained.

This story will be updated once more information is available.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

