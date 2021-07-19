Red Cross blood shortage continues nationwide, donors needed

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Blood banks are fighting each and every day to stay afloat. Organizations like the American Red Cross are constantly expressing the need for blood donations, especially now that donations are low.

Each time someone rolls up their sleeve to donate blood, they save up to three lives. The need for blood has grown since the pandemic, causing a strain on healthcare.

“Generally on a regular basis there is about a three-day supply in hospitals in their blood banks,” said Denise Smith, Mississippi Red Cross account manager. “Currently right now nationwide we’re sitting at about probably a half-day supply. That is very scary.”

Smith said the Red Cross is now aiming to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations every day to meet the demand. However, in order to do that, it requires volunteers.

“I just think people are not donating. I don’t know if they’re scared but it’s not that bad, come try it out,” David Endris.

Many donors give the gift of life regularly and have gained a connection. Claire Bass said she has realized from personal experiences just how vital donations really are.

“When my father was ill about 25 years ago I saw what the blood did for him and it was just amazing,” Bass said. “It just gives them a new life you know.”

As more people get out to travel for the summer, Smith said the need for blood is critical. Also, with the recent crime rate and vehicle accidents, the need is vital.

“Think about all of the gunshots that have happened recently,” said Smith. “Those patients could end up using upwards of 30 units of blood for a gunshot victim,” she said.” “So that also pulls on the blood supply.”

Smith also said blood donations are needed during surgeries and a variety of other treatments.

“In April, we started doing sickle cell trait testing and that is actually a way for our donors who self-identify as Black or African American to find out do I have this trait,” said Smith.

Smith said the test helps to quickly identify units of blood that can go directly to those sickle cell patients for proper treatment, which is another need that grow during the pandemic.

Retired Air Force veteran David Endris and Bass say they’ll do whatever they can to help others and encourage everyone to do the same.

“I’m helping the people in this country and with my blood, if they need it good, I’m glad somebody can use it,” said Endris.

“I think more people should do it,” Bass said. “The first time is kind of scary and I think I passed out a little bit but after that it’s easy.”

American Red Cross will host more than 20 blood drives this week on July 21.

American Red Cross Office, Gulfport 9 am-2 pm

Gateway United Methodist Church, Gulfport 12 pm-5 pm

Gautier Battle of the Badges - FUMS, 12 pm- 5 pm

Diamondhead Community Center, 10 am- 4 pm

Ocean Springs Civic Center 10 am- 3 pm

George County Community, Holiday Inn 9 am- 2 pm

Smith said different companies are now realizing how important the need for blood is, some have partnered with Red Cross to get more people to donate.

“Amazon has partnered with American Red Cross nationwide and is doing a $10 Amazon e-gift card for all donors who come in between now and the end of July,” said Smith. “Then the even bigger one is at the end of July there will be a drawing done, three donors across the country will be chosen to win a year of free gasoline at a $5,000 value.”

