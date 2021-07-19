WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

American gymnastics alternate tests positive at Olympics

The Olympic Games are happening in Tokyo despite a surge in coronavirus cases.
The Olympic Games are happening in Tokyo despite a surge in coronavirus cases.(Source: CNN/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — An alternate on the United States women’s gymnastics team has tested positive for COVID-19 in a training camp in Japan, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee said Monday.

The USOPC did not say if Olympic champion Simone Biles or any of the other favorites to win the team gold were isolated because of contact tracing. The positive test was the latest in growing line of daily reports of athletes and others testing positive at the pandemic-delayed Olympics. The unnamed gymnast was the first American.

The U.S. alternates are Kara Eaker and Leann Wong.

“The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority. We can confirm that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for COVID-19,” the USOPC statement said. “In alignment with local rules and protocols, the athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Out of respect for the individual’s privacy, we cannot provide more information at this time.”

The Games are set to open on Friday with a state of emergency in force in Tokyo, which means almost all venues will be without any fans with new cases rising in the capital. The women’s gymnastic team begins competing on Sunday.

The U.S. officials said the test took place when the team was training just outside Tokyo in Inzai City. Team members arrived last week for the camp to great fanfare at Narita airport.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Monday reported 727 new cases in the capital. It is the 30th straight day that cases were higher than the previous week. The cases last Monday were 502.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s a very sad day in Waveland’: Off-duty Waveland officer dies in car wreck on Highway 603
Former first lady of Mississippi, passes away
According to D’Iberville Police Chief Wayne Payne, the crash happened on I-110 south of I-10.
Nine injured in four-vehicle crash in D’Iberville
First Street and Davis Avenue are now open back after being closed due to a chlorine leak at...
Intersection back open after being closed due to Chlorine leak in Wiggins
Immigration awareness sparked in Nacogdoches as DACA heads to Supreme Court
DACA court decision has Mississippi recipients worried

Latest News

Drivers in California were shocked to see a car flying off the highway.
Caught on video: Car catapults off California highway
The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from...
Microsoft Exchange email hack was caused by China, US says
Organizations like the American Red Cross are constantly expressing the need for blood...
Red Cross blood shortage continues nationwide, donors needed
Waveland Police Officer Katie Cash had just graduated from the police academy on July 16.
‘It’s a very sad day in Waveland’: Off-duty Waveland officer dies in car wreck on Highway 603
Thunderstorms likely on Monday. The rainiest and stormiest weather may occur especially during...
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast