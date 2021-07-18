Workforce development program hosts a series of industrial job training at no cost

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The pandemic has put a strain on all kinds of jobs for both workers and employers. One organization is working to fill that gap within the industrial workforce for Biloxi residents.

With tools like a sander, drill, and a work belt, the Nonprofit Knights of Peter Claver has created a learning environment specifically for the workforce.

“In this class, we’re going to teach you the basics of carpentry,” instructor Michael Griffin said as he began class.

Griffin is preparing individuals as young as 18 for a construction-based job at no cost.

“It’s a field that’s open where you can go from a laborer to an owner,” Griffin said. “Colleges now, you know the expenses are so high. Most people, if they go, they come out with loans that they keep for life.”

Students described the course as a free opportunity to gain knowledge and a skillset to better themselves.

“Basically, I just want to get as much hands-on experience I can and build as many skills and talents so I can be useful to any corporation I want to do,” said Rashid Jones.

Hands-on learning plays a major role, but Griffin believes lecture does just as much.

“Most jobs now, they want to see a resume,” Griffin said.

Griffin said it’s important to learn more than just the skill itself, and that’s why other courses are taught such as resume writing and financial literacy.

“I want to see what I can bring to the table for my family,” Jonathon Ragan said.

“I done ran through about eight, nine jobs, so I crawled, I walked, I’m ready to take off with my career now,” said Zarek Tyler.

Griffin said once students finish this course, they’ll be ready to take on a construction job as a helper and work their way up.

“I think you should know what you want to do and pursue that,” Griffin said. “No matter what it is, if you’re good at it you’re going to make good money.”

Griffin said all classes filled fast within the week of registration.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.