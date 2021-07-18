WLOX Careers
Red Cross urging people to donate blood in face of short supply

Each unit of blood donated can save up to 3 people
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - While donors across the country have rolled up a sleeve to give this summer, the need for blood and platelets remains crucial for patients relying on lifesaving transfusions.

The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage and donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give now.

Right now, the Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries.

To thank donors who help refuel the blood and platelet supply this month, all who come to give July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon gift card via email and will also receive automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year, a $5,000 value. More information and details are available at rcblood.org/fuel. Also, all those who come to donate throughout the entire month of July will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm. To learn more, visit rcblood.org/CedarFair.

You can find opportunities to donate in your area by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

