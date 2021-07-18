WLOX Careers
Off-duty Waveland officer dies in car wreck

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) -The law enforcement community is morning the loss of an officer whose career had just begun.

Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendergast confirmed the death of officer Katie Cash Sunday morning. She was the passenger of a vehicle involved in a car wreck on Highway 603 in Hancock County and died from her injuries.

Cash had just graduated from the police academy on July 16.

“It was her dream, she told me, to be a police officer,” Prendergast said, “I said here’s your chance.”

The 33-year-old leaves behind two daughters.

“We will release more information as it becomes available however right now your thoughts and prayers are deeply appreciated,” Prendergast said in a written Facebook post.

