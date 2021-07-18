MSDH asking community health clinics, vaccine providers to Adopt-a-School

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As we inch closer to the start of school, the state’s top doctors ask community health clinics and vaccine providers to Adopt-a-School.

This effort uses federal funds funneled through Mississippi State Department of Health to increase the community’s access to vaccines.

The MSDH COVID-19 community vaccination program will reimburse costs that providers pay to create a pop-up vaccine clinic at a school in their area.

The goal is to prevent classroom outbreaks and make it easier for children 12 and up to get vaccinated.

Friday, MSDH held a press conference to outline its COVID-19 guidance for the upcoming school year for students and teachers.

With low vaccination rates and an uptick in Coronavirus cases, health officials worry that classroom outbreaks are inevitable.

MSDH will reimburse the costs of staffing, printing, mileage, signage, tenting, internet access, electrical, vaccine storage, air/heat, medical waste disposal, etc.

The number of individuals vaccinated will determine the reimbursement per event.

Providers interested in applying must:

1) Be an actively enrolled COVID-19 vaccination provider

2) Complete the CCVP Provider application information

Once the application is approved, the Office of Immunizations will contact the provider to enroll. If you have any questions, please email: Jessica Weeks at Jessica.Weeks@msdh.ms.gov or call 601-576-7751.

