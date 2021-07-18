WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

MSDH asking community health clinics, vaccine providers to Adopt-a-School

The goal is to prevent classroom outbreaks and make it easier for children 12 and up to get...
The goal is to prevent classroom outbreaks and make it easier for children 12 and up to get vaccinated.(University of Wyoming Photo Service | Ted Brummond, University of Wyom)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As we inch closer to the start of school, the state’s top doctors ask community health clinics and vaccine providers to Adopt-a-School.

This effort uses federal funds funneled through Mississippi State Department of Health to increase the community’s access to vaccines.

The MSDH COVID-19 community vaccination program will reimburse costs that providers pay to create a pop-up vaccine clinic at a school in their area.

The goal is to prevent classroom outbreaks and make it easier for children 12 and up to get vaccinated.

Friday, MSDH held a press conference to outline its COVID-19 guidance for the upcoming school year for students and teachers.

With low vaccination rates and an uptick in Coronavirus cases, health officials worry that classroom outbreaks are inevitable.

MSDH will reimburse the costs of staffing, printing, mileage, signage, tenting, internet access, electrical, vaccine storage, air/heat, medical waste disposal, etc.

The number of individuals vaccinated will determine the reimbursement per event.

Providers interested in applying must:

1) Be an actively enrolled COVID-19 vaccination provider

2) Complete the CCVP Provider application information

Once the application is approved, the Office of Immunizations will contact the provider to enroll. If you have any questions, please email: Jessica Weeks at Jessica.Weeks@msdh.ms.gov or call 601-576-7751.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to D’Iberville Police Chief Wayne Payne, the crash happened on I-110 south of I-10.
Nine injured in four-vehicle crash in D’Iberville
Joshua Stockstill was fired Wednesday just before being taken into custody by FBI in connection...
FBI arrests Picayune police officer in child exploitation investigation
8 people arrested, 7 human trafficking victims identified in undercover sting
8 people arrested, 7 human trafficking victims identified in undercover sting
Ellis Boudean, 4, went into the water in the Jean Lafitte National Park on July 15, officials...
4-year-old missing in Louisiana national park swamp waters ‘teeming with dangerous wildlife’
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her

Latest News

Each unit of blood donated can save up to 3 people
Red Cross urging people to donate blood in face of short supply
A group of teens huddled together at the Knight Nonprofit Center had a lot more in common than...
Magnolia Medical Foundation vaccinates demographics most in need in Gulfport
If your child isn’t fully vaccinated, they should continue to wear a mask to class when going...
Mississippi health officials advise unvaccinated adults, children to wear masks at school
The Monoclonal antibody treatment received support from the Mississippi State Department of...
MSDH supports monoclonal antibody treatment, creates referral tool