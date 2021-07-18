WLOX Careers
Former first lady of Mississippi, passes away

(WLBT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Elise Winter, the wife of former Mississippi Gov. William Winter, has died at age 95.

Dick Molpus, a longtime family friend who served on Winter’s gubernatorial staff, says she died at home in Jackson, surrounded by her loved ones.

The family did not release a cause of death. William Winter died in December.

He was a Democrat and served as governor from 1980 to 1984.

He was best known for pushing Mississippi lawmakers to enact the Education Reform Act of 1982.

The Winters hosted social gatherings at the Governor’s Mansion for people prominent in politics and the arts.

