WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Drier Sunday evening. More rain expected on Monday.

By Taylor Graham
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It was a rainy day for many of us. Thankfully, rain chances will stay low this evening, and most of the rain is out of the way. Only isolated showers are expected. However, more showers and storms are possible early Monday morning. Lows will be in the mid 70s.

Showers and storms are likely by Monday afternoon. Heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding, and some storms may have gusty winds and frequent lightning. More showers and storms are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures this week will reach the mid to upper 80s.

No tropical development is expected over the next five days in the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to D’Iberville Police Chief Wayne Payne, the crash happened on I-110 south of I-10.
Nine injured in four-vehicle crash in D’Iberville
Off-duty Waveland officer dies in car wreck
Joshua Stockstill was fired Wednesday just before being taken into custody by FBI in connection...
FBI arrests Picayune police officer in child exploitation investigation
8 people arrested, 7 human trafficking victims identified in undercover sting
8 people arrested, 7 human trafficking victims identified in undercover sting
Former first lady of Mississippi, passes away

Latest News

Drier tonight. More rain likely by Monday.
Taylor's Sunday Evening First Alert Forecast
Eric's First Alert Forecast 7.18.21
Additional thunderstorms expected next few days
Eric's First Alert Forecast 7.18.21
Scattered t-storms expected next few days
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Scattered storms this afternoon