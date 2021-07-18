Drier Sunday evening. More rain expected on Monday.

It was a rainy day for many of us. Thankfully, rain chances will stay low this evening, and most of the rain is out of the way. Only isolated showers are expected. However, more showers and storms are possible early Monday morning. Lows will be in the mid 70s.

Showers and storms are likely by Monday afternoon. Heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding, and some storms may have gusty winds and frequent lightning. More showers and storms are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures this week will reach the mid to upper 80s.

No tropical development is expected over the next five days in the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico.

