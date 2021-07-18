WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

4 Michigan festivalgoers dead; 3 exposed to carbon monoxide

“This tragic incident is being investigated as a suspected carbon monoxide exposure from a...
“This tragic incident is being investigated as a suspected carbon monoxide exposure from a generator located very near the travel trailer,” the sheriff’s office said on Twitter.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — At least four people died while attending a weekend country music festival in southern Michigan, including three men who likely succumbed to carbon monoxide exposure inside a travel trailer, authorities said Saturday.

Two more men were in critical condition at a hospital from the same exposure, the Lenawee County sheriff’s office said. The five men were in their early 20s.

A concerned friend called 911 around 1:30 p.m. when he had not heard from them during the Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway, 80 miles (128.7 kilometers) west of Detroit. They were staying at a campground outside the festival grounds in Woodstock Township.

“This tragic incident is being investigated as a suspected carbon monoxide exposure from a generator located very near the travel trailer,” the sheriff’s office said on Twitter.

Separately, state police reported the death of a 30-year-old woman, Melissa Havens of Croswell.

The cause and manner was unknown, state police said, although investigators were looking for a suspect.

“Detectives want the public to know there is no danger or threats to people attending” the music festival, state police said.

The three-day festival is scheduled to conclude Sunday. Its headliners include Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Jason Aldean.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to D’Iberville Police Chief Wayne Payne, the crash happened on I-110 south of I-10.
Nine injured in four-vehicle crash in D’Iberville
Joshua Stockstill was fired Wednesday just before being taken into custody by FBI in connection...
FBI arrests Picayune police officer in child exploitation investigation
8 people arrested, 7 human trafficking victims identified in undercover sting
8 people arrested, 7 human trafficking victims identified in undercover sting
Ellis Boudean, 4, went into the water in the Jean Lafitte National Park on July 15, officials...
4-year-old missing in Louisiana national park swamp waters ‘teeming with dangerous wildlife’
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her

Latest News

Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he leaves after delivering the Angelus noon prayer from the...
2 weeks post-surgery, Pope Francis appears at Vatican window
Each unit of blood donated can save up to 3 people
Red Cross urging people to donate blood in face of short supply
One organization is working to fill the employment gap within the industrial workforce, for...
Workforce development program hosts a series of industrial job training at no cost
Much of Altenahr, Germany, lies in ruins after heavy flooding hit the area. Entire chunks of...
Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper