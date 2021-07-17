Third Friday events showcase potential of downtown Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pascagoula community recognizing how far they have come, and how bright the future could be. The Third Friday events in Pascagoula are beginning to draw larger and larger crowds.

Live music, classic cars, and the opportunity to dunk the mayor and the councilman at large drew hundreds to downtown Pascagoula Friday night.

”It’s getting the word out about what’s going on down here. If it is putting a bunch of old guys in the dunk tank to get people out here and see what’s possible down here, it is well worth it,” said Pascagoula Councilman at Large Patrick Gatchell.

The event wasn’t just about celebrating the possibilities; it was also about paying homage to the city’s history. One hundred years ago, a fire destroyed a majority of downtown. Upon studying the tragedy, Pascagoula Mainstreet Director Rebecca Davis stressed it highlights what makes the community special.

”It brings Katrina to my mind. This place was in ruins. There was no levels; everybody was the same, everyone was working one for another, and that’s what is happening here,” Davis said.

The growth in downtown could soon see another boost. The Pascagoula Scranton area is now in the process of being approved as a historic district.

”That will even bring more people in with historic tax credits,” Davis said.

While the tax breaks would be an incentive to develop, plenty of people are already coming out, in large part due to the fun atmosphere provided by events like Third Friday.

”Everybody is so friendly. It’s just something everybody should want to come out and check out these older vehicles,” said event attendee Kenny Ballard.

The city is hopeful that the national park service will designate the downtown area as a historic district in the months ahead.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.