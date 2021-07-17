St. Martin High School’s Lizzy Janssen shines at Eastern Nationals

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - Lizzy Janssen, a rising junior at St. Martin High School, recently competed in the Eastern Nationals gymnastics competitions in Georgia, the highest Junior Olympic competition for level 9 gymnasts. She medaled twice at the games, for all-around and bars, as well as top-10 finishes in both beam and floor.

She plans to study either astronautical or aeronautical engineering once she heads off to college, and also hopes to compete on a college gymnastics team.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.