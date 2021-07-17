WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

St. Martin High School’s Lizzy Janssen shines at Eastern Nationals

By Michael Dugan
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - Lizzy Janssen, a rising junior at St. Martin High School, recently competed in the Eastern Nationals gymnastics competitions in Georgia, the highest Junior Olympic competition for level 9 gymnasts. She medaled twice at the games, for all-around and bars, as well as top-10 finishes in both beam and floor.

She plans to study either astronautical or aeronautical engineering once she heads off to college, and also hopes to compete on a college gymnastics team.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arthur Jones is now 29. For nearly seven years, he has been dealing with the aftermath of being...
Falsely Accused: Man spends months in jail despite video showing he wasn’t at crime scene
Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building
Joshua Stockstill was fired Wednesday just before being taken into custody by FBI in connection...
FBI arrests Picayune police officer in child exploitation investigation
Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a motorcyclist fatally hit on...
Motorcyclist, three dogs hit in connected accident in Jackson County
Samuel McDougle was charged with second-degree murder.
Argument over Bible verses leads to strangulation, murder charge

Latest News

St. Martin High School’s Lizzy Janssen shines at Eastern Nationals
St. Martin High School’s Lizzy Janssen shines at Eastern Nationals
Gabe Montenegro, Southern Miss
Gabe Montenegro announces return to Southern Miss
Tim Elko announced his return to Ole Miss on Twitter.
Tim Elko announces he will return to Ole Miss
Gulfport's Tyse Love puts on his gold medal
11-year-old Gulfport boy already a national gymnastics star