North Mississippi students get a special trip to IMMS

IMMS
IMMS(WLOX)
By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s about a 5.5-hour-drive from Como, Mississippi in Panola County to Gulfport, but it’s an even longer ride when traveling with a crowd.

“Getting gas, bathroom breaks, it was a little over six hours to get here,” Mississippi State Representative Lataisha Jackson.

Jackson represents District 11 while also being in charge of E.D.U.C.A.T.E. Inc, an organization that provides educational and recreational activities for her area’s youth.

As a part of the summer program, Jackson and 14 students made the journey to the Gulf Coast for a few simple reasons.

“To have fun and to do the animals and stuff,” 6th grader Jykylan Jones said.

Jykylan and the rest of his classmates spent the morning touring Ocean Adventures at IMMS and taking part in special activities.

“To actually physically touch a dolphin or see a stingray has been phenomenal,” Jackson said. “It’s not only just being able to read about those things but to actually to have that encounter with them and engage, will provide memories for a lifetime for these youth.”

They were opportunities the students can’t readily have back at home, hundreds of miles away from the Gulf of Mexico.

“I live in a small town and they don’t have any exotic things there. It was pretty fun,” 6th Grader Kirsten Jones said.

Organizers wanted the Ocean Adventures visit to open doors to new experiences for the children, as well as new career paths.

“It’s vitally important that we give students exposure so that they can dream beyond what they are actually physically able to see,” Jackson said.

Now, the group heads back home considering careers in marine biology and even dolphin training.

“I’ve never actually seen a real dolphin before and they are much more nicer and things in person than I’ve seen on videos,” Kirsten said.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

