Nine injured in four-vehicle crash in D’Iberville

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Nine people were injured in a four-vehicle crash in D’Iberville on I-110 Friday night.

According to D’Iberville Police Chief Wayne Payne, the crash happened on I-110 south of I-10.

As of now the southbound lane is closed and they’re working to clear the road. Details are limited at this time but we will update this story once more information is available.

