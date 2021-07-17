WLOX Careers
New Albany police officer accused of secretly filming women

Indiana State Police arrested 40-year-old Adam Schneider, a New Albany police officer, on Friday.
By WAVE3.com Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A New Albany police officer has been arrested on charges of voyeurism.

Indiana State Police arrested 40-year-old Adam Schneider on Friday.

Schneider is accused of recording images and videos of at least two women changing clothes in a private changing room at Schneider’s home.

The investigation revealed a camera had been mounted in the changing room as part of a business located at the officer’s home.

Police said the videos gave the appearance the women did not know they were being filmed.

Schneider was booked into jail Friday afternoon, but has since bonded out.

New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said Schneider has been suspended.

“Our officers are held to the highest standards of personal and professional conduct, and when presented with the current allegations, we took appropriate action immediately,” he said in a statement.

