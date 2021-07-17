More showers and storms possible today

For some of us, we started off with a little rain this morning. We’ll have a better chance for showers and storms this afternoon. While not everyone will see rain, some of us will get caught under heavy downpours. Some storms could produce frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Rain chances will decrease tonight. Isolated showers are possible by Sunday morning. Lows will be in the mid 70s. More showers and storms are likely Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll keep elevated rain chances for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s.

In the tropics, no new development is expected in the next five days.

