VIDEO: Slidell road rage incident ends in shooting; suspect arrested

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:26 AM CDT
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A shooting was the result of a road rage incident near Highway 11 and Brownswitch Road Wednesday night and police say that all suspects are in custody. No one was injured despite the severity of what took place, according to authorities.

Slidell Police say that a suspected shooter followed the victim into the Tanglewood Subdivision, stopped in the middle of the street, and began shooting at the victim. Although no one was injured, the victim’s vehicle and a nearby house were struck with bullets.

The suspect, Kendell Matthews, was later spotted near Pontchartrain and Spartan Drive.

Kendell Matthews was arrested after a road rage incident ended in a shooting.
Kendell Matthews was arrested after a road rage incident ended in a shooting.(SPD)

“We will not tolerate this kind of careless and inexcusable behavior in Slidell,” said Chief Randy Fandal. “We immediately deployed a vast number of officers to search for the suspect. Within a couple of hours, we located the suspect’s vehicle and made an arrest. Let this serve as another message that we will be relentless on solving and preventing violent crime in our community.”

Matthews was taken into custody, without incident.

The investigation is still ongoing.

