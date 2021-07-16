WLOX Careers
UPDATE: Man involved in porn robbery caught and charged

By Matt Robin
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police arrested one of the three people believed to be involved in the disturbing crime.

Investigators say Vernon Scott took part in an armed robbery after filming a voyeur-style porn film at an abandoned building on Azalea Dr. on Sunday the 11th.

Police say Scott got angry when the videographer paid his partner $100 for shooting the film. Apparently, Scott wasn’t going to be paid at all.

Scott then allegedly went to his car, grabbed a gun, and pulled it on the videographer. Demanding the videographer pay him $200 through Cashapp.

The victim was able to distract Scott by yelling “I think the police are coming”, and then throwing his phone as a distraction. He then jumped in his car and sped away.

Police say Scott fired two shots at the victim’s car and chased the victim down the road in the buff.

Vernon Scott is charged with shooting into a vehicle. His partner in the robbery has not been charged yet but police tell us that they plan to charge him with accessory.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

