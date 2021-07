OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Ole Miss slugger Tim Elko announced his return on Twitter this week, with the caption ‘one last ride,’ signaling his return to Oxford.

Elko exploded for 16 home runs, nearly half of them after tearing his ACL, and sported career-highs with a .675 slugging percentage and a .444 on-base percentage.

