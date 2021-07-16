It’s a good idea to bring your rain jacket today but some may still stay dry. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible for Friday. Rain chances today are higher than yesterday as the Bermuda high shifts east a bit. Today’s rain totals are expected to be up to an inch with isolated higher amounts. The risk of flooding and damaging thunderstorms is near-zero. But, any thunderstorm can produce lightning. So, remember when thunder roars go indoors. We’ll see more scattered thunderstorms tomorrow. And some hit-or-miss thunderstorms on Sunday. Still looks like higher rain chances next week as a disturbance approaches from the northwest. In the tropics, development remains unlikely in the Gulf, Caribbean, and the Atlantic over the next five days. There are zero tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region through early next week. Tropical activity typically reaches its annual peak in two months.