WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s a good idea to bring your rain jacket today but some may still stay dry. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible for Friday. Rain chances today are higher than yesterday as the Bermuda high shifts east a bit. Today’s rain totals are expected to be up to an inch with isolated higher amounts. The risk of flooding and damaging thunderstorms is near-zero. But, any thunderstorm can produce lightning. So, remember when thunder roars go indoors. We’ll see more scattered thunderstorms tomorrow. And some hit-or-miss thunderstorms on Sunday. Still looks like higher rain chances next week as a disturbance approaches from the northwest. In the tropics, development remains unlikely in the Gulf, Caribbean, and the Atlantic over the next five days. There are zero tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region through early next week. Tropical activity typically reaches its annual peak in two months.

Most Read

Arthur Jones is now 29. For nearly seven years, he has been dealing with the aftermath of being...
Falsely Accused: Man spends months in jail despite video showing he wasn’t at crime scene
Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building
Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a motorcyclist fatally hit on...
Motorcyclist, three dogs hit in connected accident in Jackson County
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced 8 to 10 years for husband’s murder
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Hot, humid with hit and miss storms
Eric's First Alert Forercast
Scattered t-storms possible Friday
Eric's First Alert Forecast Jul 15, 2021
Hot and humid with scattered storms Friday
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Today’s weather shouldn’t be too different from what happens here on a typical summer day