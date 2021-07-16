WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Ocean Springs’ Austin Williams to represent MSU at SEC media days

Austin Williams hauls in a pass for Ocean Springs
Austin Williams hauls in a pass for Ocean Springs(WLOX Sports | WLOX Sports)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi State is set to take the stage at SEC Media Day on July 21, and will be led by Ocean Springs alum Austin Williams.

Williams hauled in 43 passes in 2020 for 372 yards and a trio of touchdowns, including a huge touchdown in the fourth quarter of week one’s win over top-10 LSU, when he caught a season-high seven passes.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arthur Jones is now 29. For nearly seven years, he has been dealing with the aftermath of being...
Falsely Accused: Man spends months in jail despite video showing he wasn’t at crime scene
Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building
Hancock Whitney offering financial assistance to people facing illegal evictions
Hancock Whitney closing several branch locations this fall
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 641 new cases of COVID-19 and five new...
641 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths reported in Mississippi on Wednesday
Dobbs apologizes before correcting number of Mississippi children in ICU with COVID

Latest News

Crews removed the "Mercedes-Benz" letters from the Superdome on July 15.
Crews removing Mercedes-Benz name from Superdome
Coast Coliseum to host neutral site hockey games in December, aims to bring team back to Gulf...
Coast Coliseum to host neutral site hockey games in December, aims to bring team back to Gulf Coast
The Coast Coliseum is hosting three hockey games in December with hopes of bringing a team back...
Coast Coliseum to host neutral site hockey games in December, aims to bring team back to Gulf Coast
Sha'Carri Richardson was suspended from US Olympic team for one month after testing positive...
Mo’ Money: Sha’Carri Richardson offered $250K deal with vaping company