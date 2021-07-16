Ocean Springs’ Austin Williams to represent MSU at SEC media days

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi State is set to take the stage at SEC Media Day on July 21, and will be led by Ocean Springs alum Austin Williams.

Williams hauled in 43 passes in 2020 for 372 yards and a trio of touchdowns, including a huge touchdown in the fourth quarter of week one’s win over top-10 LSU, when he caught a season-high seven passes.

