MSDH supports monoclonal antibody treatment, creates referral tool

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Monoclonal antibody treatment received support from the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Early this morning, Dr. Thomas Dobbs tweeted support for the treatment with a link to the monoclonal antibody treatment referral tool on the MSDH website.

referral tool
referral tool(MSDH)

According to the graphic, monoclonal antibody products help the body fight the virus or slow its growth. Medicare beneficiaries have coverage without beneficiary cost-sharing as authorized by the Food and Drug Administration.

Locations listed on the referral site for South Mississippi include the Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, Singing River Health System and George County Hospital.

According to the MSDH website, the selected health systems and outpatient clinics were chosen as COVID-19 Centers of Excellence for their commitment to COVID-19 prevention and treatment.

