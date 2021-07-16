Magnolia Medical Foundation vaccinates demographics most in need in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A group of teens huddled together at the Knight Nonprofit Center had a lot more in common than their love of board games.

Most of them rolled up their sleeves for their first dose for the COVID-19 vaccine and spent the 15 minutes after the shot playing games, closer than before.

“My mom told me I should come get the COVID shot before I go to my Disney trip so I don’t get sick and come and get my family sick as well,” 11th grader Ana Cardenas said.

The Magnolia Medical Foundation hosted the site as the virus surges among younger people, just as families prepare for the return to class.

“We want to make sure that people are vaccinated so when we get back to school, everyone is safe and has a good environment,” Erica Thompson said.

And with students preparing for in-person lessons, those who are fully vaccinated said they can’t wait for a better school year than the last one.

“Every time I wear my mask, it’s hard for me to breathe. So I’m excited because I’m not going to wear my mask,” 7th grader Candice Tobar said.

While the goal of the site was to get children vaccinated before they return to school, organizers also wanted to help a demographic trailing behind in the vaccine effort, Mississippi’s Hispanic population.

According to the most recent MSDH data, only 22,699 Hispanics have been fully vaccinated in Mississippi, which is 25.18% of the state’s Hispanic population.

“We wanted to make sure that we had individuals here who can do interpretations,” Thompson said.

The language barrier is an issue Spanish-speaking families deal with both pre-and post-COVID-19.

“We don’t really have anyone to translate for us or anything,” Cardenas said. “Not everyone understands Spanish. Not everyone understands what my mom is trying to say when she was trying to get the vaccine.”

With bilingual staff on hand, Magnolia Medical was able to spread correct information while dispelling misinformation.

“We don’t know, day by day, how many viruses we will deal with. You need to vaccinate yourself,” volunteer Zory Cortes said.

“Organizers hope people left with a sense of comfort with the vaccine as Mississippi deals with an uptick in the delta variant,” Thompson said.

The Magnolia Medical Foundation will be hosting a bilingual health fair at Jones Park on July 31 from 9am- 12pm.

Para programar una cita para la vacuna COVID-19 a través del Departamento de Salud del Estado de Mississippi, visite este sitio.

