‘Insane driver, team player, joyous friend’: Monster Truckz remembers driver killed in Amtrak crash

SARASOTA, Florida. (WLBT) - We are learning more about one of the men who died in Thursday’s train wreck near Jackson, Mississippi.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart says Scott Hartsock of Florida died Thursday afternoon.

The train, headed from New Orleans to Memphis, hit a vehicle that was on the tracks around 5:30 p.m.

Hartsock was a Monster Truckz giant, according to his fellow drivers.

“It is with extreme heartfelt sadness that one of our drivers, Scott Hartsock, has passed away unexpectedly,” the statement read. “He was an exceptional beacon of incredible positivity, laughter, and invaluable knowledge - always willing to assist others, give advice, and share in both the struggles and successes of those around him.”

Monster Trucks said Hartsock was an exceptional asset with a creative mind, adding that his “forward approaches and understanding contributed to a multitude of solutions and insurmountable indebtedness from the Monster Truckz Family.”

The statement continued, “We are honored to know Scott, share in his adventures, and will continuously cherish the time we have all spent with him. He will forever be remembered as an insane driver, knowledgeable team player, and joyous friend. Our warm regards go out to his wife Kathy and children.”

Monster Truckz asked the public to respect the privacy of Hartsock’s family.

Byram Police Chief David Errington says the railroad crossing where Hartsock was killed does not warn drivers of oncoming traffic. It has no crossing arms or flashing lights, police say.

A full investigation continues into exactly what happened at that railroad intersection and who’s at fault.

Meanwhile, Monster Truckz says the incident happened extremely fast.

“While crossing the tracks around 5:30 p.m. in a tow truck, Scott Hartsock and driver of said truck were hit by an oncoming train. The track provided no lights or other deterrents/early warnings. The incident began and ended in under five seconds. The tow truck was pulling Scott’s rig across the tracks due to the high grade of the area, and even with people present, there was an extremely limited time to act (under 5 seconds),” the statement read.

Monster Truckz calls this an unexpected loss of a genuinely great and charismatic person.

When asked about his favorite part of competing in Monster Jam, the website says Hartsocks said, “Being a part of something I truly have a passion for; meeting so many people that have the same dream I had, but I actually got the chance to live it.”

Monster Truckz says they plan to forever keep Hartsock’s legacy alive by honoring him at upcoming shows.

