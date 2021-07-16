Hancock County coroner Jim Faulk submits resignation letter

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk has submitted his resignation letter due to battling continuous health complications.

In Faulk’s resignation letter, he said he was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer and has been in-and-out of treatment center at Hancock, Memorial Hospital and Emory Winship Institute in Atlanta.

He also said back in January 2021, he was diagnosed with COVID-19 that caused congested heart failure. The resignation letter is dated July 1, 2021 but it wasn’t filed by the circuit clerk until this past Monday.

Back in March 2021, WLOX reported that Faulk’s certification was suspended. Faulk’s suspension was based on potential violations, including potential failure to comply with mandatory reporting to Child Protective Services, reporting overdose deaths to the Bureau of Narcotics, potential failure to comply with adequate preservation of evidentiary samples, and potential failure to submit correct documentation as required for child death investigations.

It was also reported in March that police executed a search warrant at his home and office. However, Faulk said all allegations against him were false and he did nothing wrong.

The coroner’s duties for Hancock County are being handled by the deputy coroner or Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage.

