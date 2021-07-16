WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Gulfport brewery crafts beer to help MSU fund shark research

Shark Tracker Wheat Ale is a perfect Summertime ale and with every purchase the consumer is...
Shark Tracker Wheat Ale is a perfect Summertime ale and with every purchase the consumer is helping to support the Great Hammerhead Shark Tracking efforts in the Gulf of Mexico.(Chandeleur Island Brewing Company)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Drinking and conservation.

The Chandeleur Island Brewing Company is joining forces with the Mississippi State University to create a new beer for the Marine Fisheries Ecology Program. A portion of the proceeds from the Shark Tracker Wheat Ale will support great hammerhead tagging projects, which will provide data to guide future conservation and management strategies.

According to the program, the great hammerheads live in warm coastal waters, including the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The sharks are known to make round-trip migrations of nearly 2,000 miles.

Great hammerheads are a critical component of healthy coastal ecosystems; however, they are especially vulnerable to overfishing and habitat loss.

They grow slowly, reproduce late in life and experience high capture stress. Globally, great hammerheads are considered critically endangered, and their population numbers in US waters are currently unknown.

Scientists say protecting this species requires a better understanding of its movements, migrations, and habitat use. That’s when the brewery stepped in.

The Chandeleur Brewing Company is based in Gulfport and has brewed serval limited-edition conservation beers for the Mississippi Aquarium. Such beers include the Kemp’s Conservator Munich Dunkel, to help fund the research of Kemp’s ridley sea turtles; Oceanic White Tip Wit; to help the conservation of the oceanic whitetip shark and the Croctober Fest Marzen Lager, for the American crocodile.

Representatives at the brewing company said they are committed to the conservation of threatened species like the great hammerhead. To help protect this species, They are pleased to introduce the new Shark Tracker Wheat Ale.

Citizens can purchase the beer at the Chandeleur brewery or other select retailers. You can also support this effort by purchasing “Shark Tracker” fishing shirts at the brewery.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arthur Jones is now 29. For nearly seven years, he has been dealing with the aftermath of being...
Falsely Accused: Man spends months in jail despite video showing he wasn’t at crime scene
Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building
Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a motorcyclist fatally hit on...
Motorcyclist, three dogs hit in connected accident in Jackson County
Samuel McDougle was charged with second-degree murder.
Argument over Bible verses leads to strangulation, murder charge
COVID-19 shut down military bases causing many Gulf Coast businesses to suffer financially,...
Biloxi salon owner installs wig, hair care vending machine on Keesler Base

Latest News

Numerous studies and data show that mistaken identities happen the majority of the time in...
Falsely Accused: Mistaken eyewitness accounts make up majority of wrongful convictions
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 534 new cases of COVID-19 and five new...
534 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths reported in Mississippi on Friday
Business is booming for Mississippi casinos with casinos on the Gulf Coast having two...
Coast casinos lead state in gaming revenue, earning $147 million in June
Higher rain chance for Friday as the Bermuda high shifts east a bit. Click and watch the...
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Weather Forecast