Gulfport brewery crafts beer to help MSU fund shark research

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Drinking and conservation.

The Chandeleur Island Brewing Company is joining forces with the Mississippi State University to create a new beer for the Marine Fisheries Ecology Program. A portion of the proceeds from the Shark Tracker Wheat Ale will support great hammerhead tagging projects, which will provide data to guide future conservation and management strategies.

According to the program, the great hammerheads live in warm coastal waters, including the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The sharks are known to make round-trip migrations of nearly 2,000 miles.

Great hammerheads are a critical component of healthy coastal ecosystems; however, they are especially vulnerable to overfishing and habitat loss.

They grow slowly, reproduce late in life and experience high capture stress. Globally, great hammerheads are considered critically endangered, and their population numbers in US waters are currently unknown.

Scientists say protecting this species requires a better understanding of its movements, migrations, and habitat use. That’s when the brewery stepped in.

The Chandeleur Brewing Company is based in Gulfport and has brewed serval limited-edition conservation beers for the Mississippi Aquarium. Such beers include the Kemp’s Conservator Munich Dunkel, to help fund the research of Kemp’s ridley sea turtles; Oceanic White Tip Wit; to help the conservation of the oceanic whitetip shark and the Croctober Fest Marzen Lager, for the American crocodile.

Representatives at the brewing company said they are committed to the conservation of threatened species like the great hammerhead. To help protect this species, They are pleased to introduce the new Shark Tracker Wheat Ale.

Citizens can purchase the beer at the Chandeleur brewery or other select retailers. You can also support this effort by purchasing “Shark Tracker” fishing shirts at the brewery.

