WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Gabe Montenegro announces return to Southern Miss

Gabe Montenegro, Southern Miss
Gabe Montenegro, Southern Miss
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Southern Miss baseball star Gabe Montenegro joined Twitter on Friday with one mission: to announce that he will be returning to the Golden Eagles.

Montenegro hit .345 this season with a .439 on-base percentage and 24 doubles. He had multiple hits in three of Southern Miss’ five games in the Oxford regional, including five hits in the explosion against Southeast Missouri.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arthur Jones is now 29. For nearly seven years, he has been dealing with the aftermath of being...
Falsely Accused: Man spends months in jail despite video showing he wasn’t at crime scene
Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building
Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a motorcyclist fatally hit on...
Motorcyclist, three dogs hit in connected accident in Jackson County
Samuel McDougle was charged with second-degree murder.
Argument over Bible verses leads to strangulation, murder charge
Joshua Stockstill was fired Wednesday just before being taken into custody by FBI in connection...
FBI arrests Picayune police officer in child exploitation investigation

Latest News

Tim Elko announced his return to Ole Miss on Twitter.
Tim Elko announces he will return to Ole Miss
Gulfport's Tyse Love puts on his gold medal
11-year-old Gulfport boy already a national gymnastics star
11-year-old Gulfport boy already a national gymnastics star
11-year-old Gulfport boy already a national gymnastics star
Austin Williams hauls in a pass for Ocean Springs
Ocean Springs’ Austin Williams to represent MSU at SEC media days