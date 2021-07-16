WLOX Careers
First African American appointed chief of MWFP Law Enforcement Bureau

Carter was recently sworn in as chief of the Law Enforcement Bureau for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.(MWFP)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new man has been appointed to lead the Law Enforcement Bureau with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.

Col. Jerry Carter was recently promoted to colonel and sworn in as the new bureau chief. In his role will oversee the daily operations of the bureau’s 160 sworn officers.

He is the first African American to serve in the role since the creation of the agency in 1932.

“I am truly grateful for this opportunity afforded me by the executive director, Dr. Sam Polles, and my predecessor, Col. Steve Adcock, and the trust placed in me to move the law enforcement bureau forward,” he said.

Carter is a native of Morgan City, Miss., and is the third of five children born to the late Joe and Elnora Carter. He is a 1982 graduate of Leflore County High School in Itta Bena and is a 2018 graduate of Mississippi Valley State University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He will complete his master’s degree in 2021.

Carter joined the department in 1988 as a conservation officer. He is a U.S. Army veteran.

He credits his achievement to God, family, friends, colleagues and the sporting public of Mississippi.

“I am totally committed to the agency’s mission and to providing quality law enforcement services to the citizenry of our great state.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

