WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

FBI arrests Picayune police officer in child exploitation investigation

The officer was fired Wednesday just before being arrested by the FBI, say authorities.
Joshua Stockstill was fired Wednesday just before being taken into custody by FBI in connection...
Joshua Stockstill was fired Wednesday just before being taken into custody by FBI in connection to a sexual exploitation investigation, said authorities.(FBI Springfield Division)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - A sergeant in the Picayune Police Department is no longer employed after being arrested this week by the FBI.

Joshua Stockstill was fired Wednesday just after being taken into custody by federal agents in connection to a sexual exploitation investigation, confirmed Police Chief Freddy Drennan. He was employed for six years with the department.

The FBI announced Wednesday morning that they were trying to identify and locate a man seen with a child in a video. By Thursday morning, the FBI reported that an arrest had been made.

“Once we learned that there was an investigation going on, the police department cooperated 100% with the investigation fully,” said Drennan.

Authorities say the video containing the man and the child was first recorded by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children in February 2021. However, data embedded in the video files indicate it was made sometime before November 2018.

According to the FBI, this investigation was part of Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program, known as ECAP. The program focuses on using clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify child victims depicted in child exploitation material. ECAP then works to bring exposure to unidentified adults who visibly display their faces or other identifiable characteristics in child pornography images.

Anyone with information about this investigation or any others can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). The public is reminded no charges have been filed in this case, and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arthur Jones is now 29. For nearly seven years, he has been dealing with the aftermath of being...
Falsely Accused: Man spends months in jail despite video showing he wasn’t at crime scene
Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building
Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a motorcyclist fatally hit on...
Motorcyclist, three dogs hit in connected accident in Jackson County
Samuel McDougle was charged with second-degree murder.
Argument over Bible verses leads to strangulation, murder charge
COVID-19 shut down military bases causing many Gulf Coast businesses to suffer financially,...
Biloxi salon owner installs wig, hair care vending machine on Keesler Base

Latest News

8 people arrested, 7 human trafficking victims identified in undercover sting
8 people arrested, 7 human trafficking victims identified in undercover sting
Ellis Boudean, 4, went into the water in the Jean Lafitte National Park on July 15, officials...
4-year-old missing in Louisiana national park swamp waters ‘teeming with dangerous wildlife’
Shark Tracker Wheat Ale is a perfect Summertime ale, and, with every purchase, the consumer is...
Gulfport brewery crafts beer to help MSU fund shark research
Dark and stormy skies heading into Friday afternoon. However, some areas have avoided the rain...
Wesley's Friday Afternoon First Alert Forecast