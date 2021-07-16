WLOX Careers
Bear runs around with bucket stuck on head for more than week

By Ivan Rodriguez
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOULDER, Colo. (KMGH) – For the last couple of years, Drew McConaughey and his friend Dave Sherman have slowly been building his dream home in the foothills of the Rockies.

During that time, the two men had never seen anything quite what they saw recently.

“We were just sitting having lunch around noon, and we heard a rustle down in the woods,” McConaughey said. “So we went down to investigate, and we saw the bear running through the woods with a bucket on its head.”

The unfortunate bear had been spotted running around the area for more than a week but had never been caught.

The men figured the bear was probably in distress.

“It’s almost like the bear was saying, ‘Hey, I need some help,’” Sherman said.

So a call was made to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

“Drew said he wanted to tackle it and I said, ‘I don’t know if I want a part of that,’ so we kind of chased it up the tree,” Sherman said.

“When she started going up the tree, we realized that was probably the best-case scenario. We just encouraged that,” McConaughey said. “So, once she was up there, we just did everything we could to keep her up there until … the professionals arrived.”

Wildlife officials tranquilized the bear in the tree and then gently brought her down.

“We rely on the public a great amount to help us reporting activity, and in this case, helping us to locate this bear,” said Jason Clay with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The bucket was quickly cut off the bear’s head, and she was sent back into the wild.

Copyright 2021 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

