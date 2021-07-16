8 people arrested, 7 human trafficking victims identified in undercover sting

LEE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Eight people are behind bars, and seven of their victims are identified, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety says, after an undercover sting in Lee County.

DPS has not released details of the investigation, but here’s a list of who was charged with each human trafficking crime:

Dewayne K. Davis, 51, charged with child exploitation

Noe Andres Muz, 34, charged with child exploitation

Keelan Jerome Smithy, 30, charged with child exploitation

Willis Dewayne Traylor, 40, charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamines and cocaine

Bobby Wade Green, 54, charged with promoting prostitution

Keenan Hardy, 32, had three felony warrants for domestic violence out of Illinois, arrested for extradition

MBI says two more individuals were charged with promoting prostitution, and their names will be released upon arrest.

“My administration will do whatever it takes to bring human traffickers to justice, and this operation sends a message that we won’t stand idly by while they exploit those who are most vulnerable,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Human traffickers should think twice before stepping foot into Mississippi.”

“The Mississippi Department of Public Safety, in conjunction with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, will continue to collaborate with local, state, and federal agencies to put an end to human trafficking in Mississippi,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Our agency is committed to referring human trafficking victims to dedicated services and arresting the criminals behind their exploitation.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.