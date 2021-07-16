WLOX Careers
534 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths reported in Mississippi on Friday

There were a total of 89 new cases and one new death reported in South Mississippi on Friday.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 534 new cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths in the state reported on Friday.

For the six southernmost counties, there were a total of 89 new cases and one new death reported as of 3pm Thursday.

The new cases were reported in Harrison County (47), Jackson County (18), Pearl River County (14), Hancock County (6), and Stone County (4). No new cases were reported in George County.

In South Mississippi, one new death that occurred between June 28 and July 6 was reported in Pearl River County.

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George256051598
Hancock3963886914
Harrison18,98932249271
Jackson13,99225124135
Pearl River478714819439
Stone1983368514

Mississippi investigates both probable and confirmed cases and deaths, said MSDH. As of July 15 at 3pm, there have been a total of 326,804 cases and 7,465 deaths reported.

Of those cases, positive diagnoses of the COVID-19 variants are also being rapidly being detected across Mississippi, including in the six southernmost counties. As of July 13, a total of 1,013 variant cases have been detected, with 22 of those resulting in death. That’s 114 more cases and two more deaths than was reported the week before on July 6.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

In the six southernmost counties, COVID-19 variant cases have been reported in the following counties as of July 13, 2021: George County (2), Hancock County (7), Harrison County (32), Jackson County (14), Pearl River County (12), and Stone County (3). Deaths from the variant have been reported in Harrison County (1) and Pearl River County (1).

Those cases are mostly from the United Kingdom Alpha variant. However, cases of both California Epsilon variants, the India Delta variant, the South Africa Beta variant, and the Japan/Brazil Gamma variant have also been detected.

Click here to see a breakdown of each county where variants have been found.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

Hospitalizations

As of July 14, there were 282 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 95 were in the ICU. The majority of people who get COVID-19 will not require hospitalization, say health officials.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)
Daily Charts: Mississippi COVID-19 Hospitalization & ICU Capacity

Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.

Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.

Recoveries

As of July 12, 2021, there are 313,744 people who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

.
.(MSDH)

Pediatric Cases, including MIS-C, and Underlying Conditions

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. Most geriatric cases occur in the 70-79 age group. The majority of pediatric cases are in children between the ages of 11-17.

Mississippi reported its first pediatric death from COVID-19 on Sept. 1, 2020. Officials said the child was between the ages of 1-5.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19 that causes inflammation in many body parts, including the heart and other vital organs. Those aged 20 and younger diagnosed with MIS-C have either been infected with COVID-19 or been around someone who has COVID-19.

.
.(MSDH)

Testing

As of July 11, a total of 2,936,489 tests have been done statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by other providers.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

For more information on vaccinations, including who is eligible and where appointments can be made, click here.

