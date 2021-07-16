11-year-old Gulfport boy already a national gymnastics star

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport’s Tyse Love isn’t your average 11-year-old. He’s been a competitive gymnast for three years now - traveling to, and from, New Orleans to train four times a week.

“I barely get enough free time, because I have to do school and gym,” he said. “So it’s really crammed together.”

Last month, Tyse put his skills on display in St. Louis for the entire country to see.

“I competed at nationals,” he said. “I did pretty well.”

That may be misleading. By ‘pretty well,’ Tyse means that he was awarded gold.

“I got first in tumbling, and second in trampoline.”

On top of that, he was recently invited to the Team USA JumpStart program, which is made up of teams that identify future elite athletes at a young age.

For now, Tyse is focused on what’s directly in front of him, and managing the little things in hopes of making it to next year’s World Age Group Competitions.

“I’m just trying to get skills right now,” he said. “There’s no real end-goal. I don’t really want to stop anytime soon because I’m so young.”

