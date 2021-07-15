Today’s weather shouldn’t be too different from what happens here on a typical summer day. There will be heat, humidity, and pop-up thunderstorms. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop today across the Gulf Coast region in general, especially after noon. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s with a heat index ranging from 97 to 102 degrees. By tomorrow, rain chances should increase as the nearby Bermuda high pressure system weakens. Hit-or-miss thunderstorms this weekend. But, perhaps a wetter pattern early next week as a stalling front approaches our region from the north. In the tropics, the Gulf and Caribbean are quiet and there’s a low chance for a new system to form northeast of Bermuda. Overall quiet tropics should continue as long as Saharan dust continues to flow off of Africa, helping to limit development. There are zero tropical threats to the Gulf Coast over the next five days. Hurricane season reaches its annual peak in about two months.